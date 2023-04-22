Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells $2,677,943.10 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,415.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

XPOF stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 60.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 250,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 253.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

