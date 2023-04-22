Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $138.53.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.