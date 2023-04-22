Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $6,168,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 276.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 69,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

