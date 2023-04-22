Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$384.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million. Zuora also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

