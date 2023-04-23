12,552 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

