142 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AN opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

