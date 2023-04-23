1,470 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

