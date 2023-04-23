525 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $74.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

