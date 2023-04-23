5,875 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Danaher makes up approximately 1.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $252.81 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.16. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

