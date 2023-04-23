7,077 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,685,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 785,463 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

