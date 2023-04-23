8,700 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Ciena by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 492,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 94,585 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Ciena stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

