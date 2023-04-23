Aave Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $38.39 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for $71.00 or 0.00255271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,366,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

