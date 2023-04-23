ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $208.60

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $208.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018846 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,627.96 or 1.00006894 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002151 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $200.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

