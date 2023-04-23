ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.93

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $37.93 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,764.59 or 0.99997548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002151 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $200.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

