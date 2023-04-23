Acala Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.29 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $54.84 million and $2.29 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,599.93 or 1.00039298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08369784 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,751,868.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.