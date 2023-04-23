Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 76,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE ACN opened at $276.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $323.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

