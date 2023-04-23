Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GOLF opened at $51.27 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476 over the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

