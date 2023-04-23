Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 98,980 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $160.04 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

