Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $23.65 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.77.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

