Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day moving average is $287.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

