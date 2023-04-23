Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

