Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,100 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Price Performance

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NYSE:BALL opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

