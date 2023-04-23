Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $233.64 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.83.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

