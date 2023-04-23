Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

