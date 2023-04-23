aelf 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.03 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $175.66 million and $4.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004382 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001534 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

