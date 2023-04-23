Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $383.00 at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $383.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $355.14 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $381.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.