American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.82 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

American Express stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

