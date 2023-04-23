Amgen Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.44 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $55.44 million and approximately $1,630.97 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.49020124 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,271.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

