Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

