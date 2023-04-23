AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 851,500 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.