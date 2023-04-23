Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 133,911 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

