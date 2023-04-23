Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $36.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

NYSE AR opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

