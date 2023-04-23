Aragon Self Reported Market Cap Tops $145.64 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00012239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $145.64 million and $9.44 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

