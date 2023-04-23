Arbitrum (ARB) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $661.36 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.44286336 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $634,534,919.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

