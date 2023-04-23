Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

META traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $212.89. 17,717,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,678,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

