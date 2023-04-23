Archer Investment Corp Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $156.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.