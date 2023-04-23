Archer Investment Corp Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $156.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

