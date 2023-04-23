Archer Investment Corp Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

