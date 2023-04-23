Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 1,239.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 156,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

