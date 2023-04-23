Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,393 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.