Archer Investment Corp Sells 262 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. 6,725,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,569. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

