Archer Investment Corp Sells 3,307 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of UAPR remained flat at $25.05 during trading hours on Friday. 57,855 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

