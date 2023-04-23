Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.48 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $92.00 million and $1.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.