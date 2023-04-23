Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.