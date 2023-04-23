Ark One Day Volume Hits $1.67 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004443 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003668 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,493,922 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

