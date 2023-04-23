Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.76. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average of $189.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $208.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.