ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.05 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. ASD has a total market cap of $37.63 million and $4.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0574982 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,119,913.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

