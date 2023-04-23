AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 94,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 17,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 76,810,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,202,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

