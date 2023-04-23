Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £10,350 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,807.82).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,949.88).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,899.76).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin bought 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($28,866.23).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,039.35).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,098.50).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,129.13).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,220.02).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,369.76).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

BOOM opened at GBX 330 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 432.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.96. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 316 ($3.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,170 ($26.85). The company has a market cap of £53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,250.00 and a beta of 1.26.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

