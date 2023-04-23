Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QDEL opened at $91.00 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.