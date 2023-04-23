Aurora Investment Counsel Has $719,000 Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in XPO were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Price Performance

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

NYSE XPO opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

